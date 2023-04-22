MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Purchased by Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $8,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,125,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,474,000 after buying an additional 342,065 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 9.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,195,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,568,000 after buying an additional 192,608 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at about $482,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 368,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,058,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 13.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 271,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,851,000 after buying an additional 32,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total transaction of $188,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MELI traded down $11.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,281.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,837. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $64.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.37, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,213.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,037.97. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $600.68 and a 52-week high of $1,337.75.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $1.14. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 29.09% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.92) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MELI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,475.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,245.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,419.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

