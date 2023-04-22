Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU) Trading Down 0.1%

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHGU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.62 and last traded at $18.74. 2,975 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 404% from the average session volume of 590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.75.

Meritage Hospitality Group Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $120.96 million, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.13.

Meritage Hospitality Group Company Profile

Meritage Hospitality Group, Inc specializes in the development and operation of restaurants and leisure properties. Its activities include owning and operating of casual dining restaurants including Twisted Rooster, Crooked Goose, Freighters Eatery and Taproom, and Wheelhouse Kitchen and Cocktails. It operates through the Wendy’s and Casual Dining segments.

