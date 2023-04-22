Meta Data Limited (NYSE:AIU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Meta Data Limited (NYSE:AIU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the March 15th total of 36,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Meta Data Trading Up 1.9 %

AIU stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.07. 53,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,499. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.07. Meta Data has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $1.90.

Get Meta Data alerts:

Meta Data Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Meta Data Ltd. Engage in the provision of artificial intelligent education service (AIE) and artificial intelligent universe (AIU) IAAS service. The company was founded by Zhang Xi in January 2008 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.