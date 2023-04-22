Meta Data Limited (NYSE:AIU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Meta Data Limited (NYSE:AIU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the March 15th total of 36,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.
Meta Data Trading Up 1.9 %
AIU stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.07. 53,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,499. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.07. Meta Data has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $1.90.
Meta Data Company Profile
