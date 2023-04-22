Metahero Price Hits $0.0040 on Exchanges (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One Metahero token can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Metahero has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $31.74 million and $650,918.14 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metahero alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00004436 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000104 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00010176 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000379 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00025292 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.