Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to $325.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $310.00 to $325.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MSFT. KeyCorp upped their target price on Microsoft from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on Microsoft from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $298.74.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $285.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $294.18.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $269,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,614,975.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 4.0% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,767 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 11,519 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,321,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Kooman & Associates lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 3,414 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,129 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 14,854 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

