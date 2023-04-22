Midas (MIDAS) Price Down 0.6% Over Last Week

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Midas has a market cap of $3.66 million and approximately $40,964.22 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Midas has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Midas token can currently be bought for $1.40 or 0.00005087 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Midas

Midas is a token. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 tokens. The Reddit community for Midas is https://reddit.com/r/midas_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Midas’ official message board is blog.midas.investments. Midas’ official website is midas.investments. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Midas Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas (MIDAS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Midas has a current supply of 2,840,494 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Midas is 1.40867742 USD and is down -0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $700.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://midas.investments/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Midas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Midas using one of the exchanges listed above.

