Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Short Interest Down 6.7% in March

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,950,000 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the March 15th total of 14,950,000 shares. Currently, 16.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mister Car Wash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCW. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Mister Car Wash by 153.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Mister Car Wash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Mister Car Wash by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Mister Car Wash Stock Performance

Shares of MCW stock opened at $8.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.82 and a 200 day moving average of $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Mister Car Wash has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $15.03.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $214.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.74 million. Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 12.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of June 16, 2022, it operated 407 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

