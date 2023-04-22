Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the March 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 510,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

In related news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total transaction of $1,383,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,350.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 18.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,372 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,801,000. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,363,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 151.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,128,000 after acquiring an additional 538,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 25.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,633,000 after purchasing an additional 501,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $395.00 to $347.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $282.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $356.17.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $275.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.78. Molina Healthcare has a 1-year low of $249.78 and a 1-year high of $374.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.67.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.05% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

