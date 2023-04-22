Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Acquires 14,563 Shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,563 shares during the quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Enel Chile were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enel Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Enel Chile by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 26,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,629 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enel Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Enel Chile by 164.5% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 381,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 237,475 shares during the period. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $969,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Enel Chile alerts:

Enel Chile Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of ENIC stock opened at $2.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.05. Enel Chile S.A. has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $2.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average of $2.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enel Chile Profile

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enel Chile in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.