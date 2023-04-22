Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Has $31,000 Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD decreased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 56.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 284 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.54.

Insider Activity

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $117.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.04 and its 200-day moving average is $120.65. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.93 and a 52-week high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $131.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.25.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.