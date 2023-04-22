Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Has $57.91 Million Stock Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD trimmed its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,295,629 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 179,429 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $57,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Itaú Unibanco by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Itaú Unibanco by 18,190.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 11,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 2.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Performance

Shares of ITUB stock opened at $5.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.98. The firm has a market cap of $49.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.66.

Itaú Unibanco Announces Dividend

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 10.51%. Analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is 5.17%.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

