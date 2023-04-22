Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Sells 3,376 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD cut its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,376 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises about 1.9% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned about 0.08% of S&P Global worth $88,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at $57,977,384.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,977,384.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total transaction of $1,285,182.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,706.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,749 shares of company stock worth $4,266,185 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

NYSE SPGI opened at $351.72 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $395.80. The stock has a market cap of $115.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $344.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. S&P Global had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.50.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.