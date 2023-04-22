Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Sells 6,474 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD reduced its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 506,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,474 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare accounts for about 2.7% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $121,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HCA. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 56.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HCA shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Argus lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $279.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.87.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Timothy M. Mcmanus sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.06, for a total value of $2,007,074.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,537.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Timothy M. Mcmanus sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.06, for a total value of $2,007,074.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,537.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $738,925.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,776,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,159 shares of company stock worth $22,688,959. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $281.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.47 and a 52 week high of $294.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $258.39 and a 200-day moving average of $242.29.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $15.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,260.96% and a net margin of 9.37%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.48%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

