Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Trims Stock Position in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lessened its position in shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating) by 68.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,474 shares during the quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Suzano were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Suzano by 33.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Suzano by 30.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Suzano in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Suzano by 146.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Suzano by 301.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 8,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Suzano Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE SUZ opened at $7.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.29. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.32, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.17. Suzano S.A. has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $11.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Suzano ( NYSE:SUZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. Suzano had a net margin of 46.24% and a return on equity of 82.87%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Suzano S.A. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Suzano SA engages in the production of hardwood pulp from eucalyptus and paper. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segments. The Pulp segment produces and sell hardwood eucalyptus pulp and fluff mainly to supply the export market, with any surplus destined to the domestic market. The Paper segment consists of production and sale of paper to meet the demands of both domestic and export markets.

