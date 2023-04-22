Monero One Day Volume Hits $65.71 Million (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One Monero coin can now be bought for $155.80 or 0.00564337 BTC on popular exchanges. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion and approximately $65.71 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Monero has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,608.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.95 or 0.00314940 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00012658 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00072911 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.03 or 0.00442024 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003609 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,269,248 coins. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

