Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Curi Wealth Management LLC

Curi Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,487 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 68.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,416,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,455,083,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514,505 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,074,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,303,000 after purchasing an additional 67,791 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $451,711,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,991,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,398,000 after acquiring an additional 760,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,693,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,802,000 after purchasing an additional 197,428 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 15,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total transaction of $1,455,794.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 323,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,110,887.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 15,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total value of $1,455,794.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 323,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,110,887.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $189,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,263,835.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,689 shares of company stock worth $4,057,330 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 0.8 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Cfra reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.34.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $91.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.26%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

