MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Northland Securities

Northland Securities lowered shares of MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MP Materials from $45.50 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of MP Materials from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.78.

Shares of MP stock opened at $22.74 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 13.27 and a quick ratio of 12.68. MP Materials has a 1 year low of $22.53 and a 1 year high of $43.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.70.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.28. MP Materials had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $93.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that MP Materials will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MP. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in MP Materials by 22.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in MP Materials by 18.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 7,124 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in MP Materials by 53.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 14,406 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in MP Materials by 8.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 6,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MP Materials by 29.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,398,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,580 shares in the last quarter. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

