MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 109.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 26,402 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.09% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $4,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 73.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1,379.3% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 271.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSM. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $97.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

Shares of MSM stock opened at $91.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.88. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.32 and a fifty-two week high of $91.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.03.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $961.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is 48.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $77,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 23,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $2,150,706.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,604.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $77,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

