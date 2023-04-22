Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MUR. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Murphy Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.60.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $37.19 on Wednesday. Murphy Oil has a fifty-two week low of $25.97 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $975.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.62 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 17.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 10,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $474,237.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,424. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 10,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $474,237.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,424. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $392,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Murphy Oil

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MUR. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $279,520,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,114,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 13.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 293,798 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,333,000 after acquiring an additional 35,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 156.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 117,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after acquiring an additional 71,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.