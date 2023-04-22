Murray International Trust PLC (LON:MYI) Plans Dividend of GBX 12

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2023

Murray International Trust PLC (LON:MYIGet Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share on Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Murray International Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MYI stock opened at GBX 1,358 ($16.80) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 1,269.16 and a beta of 0.78. Murray International Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 1,128 ($13.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,379.19 ($17.07). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,334.06 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,305.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.36.

About Murray International Trust

(Get Rating)

Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

