Nano One Day Volume Hits $890,660.75 (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. Nano has a total market cap of $110.61 million and $890,660.75 worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nano has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Nano coin can now be purchased for $0.83 or 0.00003040 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,302.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.03 or 0.00315079 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00012796 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.92 or 0.00563751 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00073145 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $121.03 or 0.00443282 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003657 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

