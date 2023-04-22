Nano Trading Down 10.8% Over Last Week (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Nano has a total market capitalization of $108.51 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nano has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.81 or 0.00002950 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,606.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.43 or 0.00313066 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00012720 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.84 or 0.00571749 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00072763 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $122.16 or 0.00442484 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003618 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Nano

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.