National Bank Financial Cuts Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target to C$12.00

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AAV. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.25 target price on shares of Advantage Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Scotiabank restated an outperform rating and set a C$14.50 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$13.15.

Advantage Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:AAV opened at C$7.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.52, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Advantage Energy has a 1 year low of C$7.27 and a 1 year high of C$12.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38, a P/E/G ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.31.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

