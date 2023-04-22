National Bank Financial Raises Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target to C$210.00

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial from C$200.00 to C$210.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s FY2023 earnings at $4.78 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.67 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FNV. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$238.00 to C$237.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$222.00 to C$226.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$202.00 to C$214.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$240.00 to C$245.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$206.00 to C$204.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$206.90.

Shares of TSE:FNV opened at C$206.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 23.26, a current ratio of 27.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.59 billion, a PE ratio of 42.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.61. Franco-Nevada has a twelve month low of C$151.08 and a twelve month high of C$212.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$191.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$186.17.

Franco-Nevada ( TSE:FNV Get Rating ) (NYSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported C$1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.14 by C$0.03. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.33% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company had revenue of C$435.01 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 4.5887097 EPS for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

