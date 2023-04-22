National Bank Financial Raises Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) Price Target to C$6.00

Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial from C$4.00 to C$6.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on OBNNF. Scotiabank upped their price target on Osisko Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Osisko Mining from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Shares of Osisko Mining stock opened at $2.89 on Tuesday. Osisko Mining has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $3.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.54.

Osisko Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of gold resource properties. Its project portfolio includes Windfall, Quévillon, and Urban Barry. The company was founded on February 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

