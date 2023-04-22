National Bank Financial Raises Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target to C$72.50

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from C$70.00 to C$72.50 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on TECK. Scotiabank reiterated a sector outperform rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. TD Securities upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Teck Resources from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Benchmark upped their price target on Teck Resources from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Teck Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.81.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Teck Resources stock opened at $45.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.05. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $24.72 and a 52 week high of $49.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 18.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 1,423.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

