National Bank Financial Trims Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Target Price to C$3.50

Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Pipestone Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BKBEF opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.36. Pipestone Energy has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $5.34.

Pipestone Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.0223 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.07%.

Pipestone Energy Company Profile

Pipestone Energy Corp. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which focuses on developing its condensate assets in the Pipestone area of Alberta. The company was founded on January 4, 2019 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

