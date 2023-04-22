National Bankshares Increases Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Price Target to C$9.25

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$8.00 to C$9.25 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

SSL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.25 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$10.69.

Sandstorm Gold Price Performance

Shares of SSL opened at C$7.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$7.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. Sandstorm Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$6.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.54.

Sandstorm Gold Announces Dividend

Sandstorm Gold ( TSE:SSL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.02). Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 52.69% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of C$52.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$50.92 million. Research analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.0915254 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 17th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.60%.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

