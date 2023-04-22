National Bankshares Raises Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Price Target to C$13.75

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$12.50 to C$13.75 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

AYA has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$15.50 to C$14.75 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Eight Capital set a C$17.00 target price on Aya Gold & Silver and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Aya Gold & Silver Stock Performance

Shares of AYA stock opened at C$10.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 2.47. Aya Gold & Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$4.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,061.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

