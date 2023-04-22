National Bankshares Raises Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target to C$59.00

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$54.50 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$56.75.

TSE CAR.UN opened at C$48.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.23, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 602.00, a PEG ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.06. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 1 year low of C$39.08 and a 1 year high of C$51.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$47.79 and its 200 day moving average is C$45.27.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

