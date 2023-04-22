National Bankshares Trims Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Target Price to C$27.25

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$32.25 to C$27.25 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC cut Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$38.50 to C$36.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock opened at C$24.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.34, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 1-year low of C$22.26 and a 1-year high of C$44.49. The company has a market cap of C$3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$25.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$26.67.

In other Allied Properties Real Estate Investment news, Director Jennifer Anne Tory purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$28.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,960.00. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

