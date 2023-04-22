National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NATI. Susquehanna lowered National Instruments from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered National Instruments from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered National Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.57.

National Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NATI opened at $58.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.30 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.08. National Instruments has a 52-week low of $29.81 and a 52-week high of $58.29.

National Instruments Dividend Announcement

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $448.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.25 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 8.43%. Research analysts forecast that National Instruments will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 35,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $1,947,358.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,217,204.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $113,599.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 35,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $1,947,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,217,204.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Instruments

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NATI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,048,000 after purchasing an additional 75,507 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 50,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 17,474 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 21,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation, and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services.

Further Reading

