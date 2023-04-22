Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $444,000 Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Old Republic International by 6.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,907,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $542,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,571 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,807,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,004 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,495,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $156,874,000 after buying an additional 129,981 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,119,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,228,000 after buying an additional 57,906 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,741,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,782,000 after buying an additional 926,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.
Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.31. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.79%.
Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-Off, and Corporate and Other. The General Insurance segment provides property and liability insurance primarily to commercial clients.
