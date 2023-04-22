Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $444,000 Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Old Republic International by 6.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,907,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $542,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,571 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,807,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,004 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,495,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $156,874,000 after buying an additional 129,981 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,119,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,228,000 after buying an additional 57,906 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,741,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,782,000 after buying an additional 926,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Old Republic International Trading Down 0.7 %

ORI opened at $25.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.80. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.27 and a fifty-two week high of $26.72.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.31. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.79%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-Off, and Corporate and Other. The General Insurance segment provides property and liability insurance primarily to commercial clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.