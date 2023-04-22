Navellier & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP)

Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,171 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned 0.13% of Tsakos Energy Navigation as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TNP. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 112,940.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,652 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tsakos Energy Navigation alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TNP shares. StockNews.com upgraded Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE TNP opened at $18.06 on Friday. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $532.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.49.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $224.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.00 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a net margin of 23.74% and a return on equity of 28.46%. Equities analysts forecast that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

(Get Rating)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.