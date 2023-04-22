Nervos Network Reaches One Day Volume of $3.64 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded down 14% against the US dollar. Nervos Network has a market cap of $156.29 million and $3.64 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,665.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.99 or 0.00314422 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00012689 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.00 or 0.00563876 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00072884 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.09 or 0.00441325 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003606 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 41,013,692,880 coins and its circulating supply is 40,461,596,196 coins. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

