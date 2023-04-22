Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) PT Lowered to $127.00 at Citigroup

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Down 0.4 %

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $104.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.09 and a beta of 0.49. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $75.25 and a 12-month high of $129.29.

Insider Activity

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 6,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $633,811.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,144,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $94,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,646,545. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 6,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $633,811.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,144,878.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,286 shares of company stock worth $4,819,649 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $111,786,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,115,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 379.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 539,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,251,000 after purchasing an additional 426,675 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,508,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1,458.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 368,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,172,000 after buying an additional 345,155 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

