New Gold (TSE:NGD) PT Raised to C$2.25

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from C$1.75 to C$2.25 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NGD. Bank of America increased their price objective on New Gold from C$1.30 to C$1.40 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. National Bankshares increased their target price on New Gold from C$1.60 to C$1.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Laurentian reduced their target price on New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, New Gold currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$1.55.

Shares of NGD stock opened at C$1.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.20. New Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.80 and a 52-week high of C$2.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.40.

New Gold ( TSE:NGD Get Rating ) (ARCA:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). New Gold had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of C$221.04 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.0262721 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

