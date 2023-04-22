NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) Trading 4.3% Higher

NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 38,026 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,065,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.
NexImmune Stock Up 4.3 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.45.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Sol J. Barer bought 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.41 per share, with a total value of $164,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,217,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,303.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About NexImmune
NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NexImmune (NEXI)
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
- Why Philip Morris May Continue to Beat the Broader Market?
Receive News & Ratings for NexImmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexImmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.