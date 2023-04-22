NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) Trading 4.3% Higher

NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 38,026 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,065,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

NexImmune Stock Up 4.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Sol J. Barer bought 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.41 per share, with a total value of $164,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,217,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,303.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About NexImmune

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEXI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in NexImmune by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 167,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 55,555 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in NexImmune during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in NexImmune during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in NexImmune by 2,181.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 289,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 277,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of NexImmune in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

