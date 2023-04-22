NFT Market Cap Hits $624,570.00 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. One NFT token can currently be bought for $0.0169 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges. NFT has a total market cap of $624,570.00 and approximately $29.11 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NFT has traded down 22.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00008343 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00028985 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020411 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00018912 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,618.50 or 1.00019836 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000117 BTC.

About NFT

NFT is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01669645 USD and is down -10.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.