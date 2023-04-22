Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Decreases Stock Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA reduced its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,559 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.31.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 1.8 %

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $13.58 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $21.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.90.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

Featured Stories

