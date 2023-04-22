NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Western Pacific Wealth Management LP

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 609,557 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. NIKE comprises about 59.3% of Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in NIKE were worth $71,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $13,069,000 after buying an additional 9,148 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,730 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NKE. TD Cowen upped their price target on NIKE from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on NIKE from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on NIKE from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,202,599.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE traded up $1.08 on Friday, reaching $125.53. 3,651,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,526,002. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $192.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.40. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $134.93.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. NIKE’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

