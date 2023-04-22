Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a dividend of 0.0329 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Nokia Oyj’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Nokia Oyj Stock Performance

NYSE:NOK opened at $4.22 on Friday. Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $5.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.71 and a 200-day moving average of $4.68. The firm has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 16.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nokia Oyj

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.88.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,742,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,727,000 after acquiring an additional 9,842,934 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,918,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,416,000 after buying an additional 3,569,621 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Nokia Oyj by 79.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,029,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,142 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nokia Oyj by 252.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,689,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 26.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,288,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,851,000 after buying an additional 1,321,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The Mobile Networks segment offers technologies for Radio Access Networks (RAN) as well as Microwave Radio Links (MWR) for transport networks.

Featured Articles

