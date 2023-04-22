Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Receives $5.98 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.98.

NOK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

NYSE NOK opened at $4.22 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.68. The stock has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.97. Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $5.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.0329 per share. This is a positive change from Nokia Oyj’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is 7.69%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 121,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,575,000. Tegean Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the 3rd quarter valued at $641,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 280,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 11,903 shares during the period. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. 7.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The Mobile Networks segment offers technologies for Radio Access Networks (RAN) as well as Microwave Radio Links (MWR) for transport networks.

