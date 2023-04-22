Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their target price on Nomad Foods from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Nomad Foods from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nomad Foods from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of NOMD stock opened at $18.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.99. Nomad Foods has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $21.45.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $766.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.13 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 8.49%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nomad Foods will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. The firm offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin on April 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

