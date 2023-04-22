NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,186 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 0.8% of NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,906.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,950,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,658,000 after buying an additional 4,827,299 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 843.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,898,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,758,000 after buying an additional 4,379,584 shares during the last quarter. Yale University raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% in the first quarter. Yale University now owns 10,971,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,109,000 after buying an additional 3,637,900 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6,844.1% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,049,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,405,000 after buying an additional 2,020,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $72,980,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,920,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,512,982. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $44.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.55.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.