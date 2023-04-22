NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC Purchases 6,172 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Get Rating) by 80.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares during the quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 135.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

BATS VSGX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,018 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.