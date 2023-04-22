NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Boosted by Western Pacific Wealth Management LP

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 945 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 59.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,107,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,469,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,944 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 6,749.0% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,384,288 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $410,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334,875 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $285,893,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,732,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,376,237 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,539,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $216.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.79.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $4,824,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,403,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 72,773 shares of company stock worth $16,176,150 in the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $271.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,510,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,312,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $281.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $250.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

