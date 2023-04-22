NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates reduced its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,147 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors makes up approximately 1.4% of Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $16,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $371,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 239.2% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 148.1% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 455.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXPI stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.82. 1,827,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759,259. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $132.08 and a 1-year high of $198.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.84. The firm has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.52.

NXP Semiconductors Increases Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 52.47% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. On average, research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 38.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NXPI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.95.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

Featured Articles

