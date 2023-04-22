OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires 5,702 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,702 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 61.3% in the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $76.31 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $77.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.87 and its 200-day moving average is $75.51.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

