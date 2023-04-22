OLD National Bancorp IN Buys New Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,647,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ELV. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $1,936,996,000. Edmp Inc. bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $6,580,000. Newport Trust Co bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $661,865,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $507,648,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 825.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 758,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,715,000 after purchasing an additional 676,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ELV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Elevance Health from $609.00 to $597.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $573.24.

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of ELV opened at $450.74 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $440.02 and a one year high of $549.52. The company has a market cap of $106.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $473.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $491.23.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.